Rajasthan Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In South Delhi

The woman came to Delhi only a couple days ago and was staying with a relative. (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped in South Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Wednesday.

The woman said she had gone to the Swami Satsang ashram at Fatehpur Beri on May 19. While she was waiting for an autorickshaw, a car stopped and she asked for a lift to go till Chattarpur.

"The men took a wrong route and took her to an isolated spot in Maidan Garhi area," a police officer said, adding that they raped her there.

The woman told the police she heard the two men addressing each other as Devender and Jaihinda.

The two accused then left the woman there and fled the area. A medical examination in AIIMS confirmed that the woman was sexually assaulted.

A native of Rajasthan's Alwar district, the woman came to Delhi only a couple days ago and was staying with a relative in Rani Bagh.

The woman has an 8-year-old daughter and lives separately from her husband, a senior police officer said.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 376 D (gang rape) at the Maidan Garhi police station in Delhi.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019