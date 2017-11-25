Auckland-Bound Man Held With 3 Live Bullets At Delhi Airport

An Auckland-bound passenger was apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying three live bullets in his bag, official sources said on Friday.The man, identified as Baljit S, was going through security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport yesterday when a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel detected a bullet-like object in his cabin luggage, they said.Three live bullets were seized from the man's bag. He was handed over to the police as he could not produce valid documents for carrying the ammunition, the sources said.He was travelling to Auckland via Bangkok, they added.Carrying arms and ammunition on board an aircraft without authorisation is banned.