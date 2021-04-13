At 40.2 Degrees, Delhi Records Hottest Day So Far This Month

IMD officials said a heatwave is not predicted in Delhi for another week. (Representational)

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 19.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

The mercury is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius for the next two days. Thereafter, cloudy skies are likely to bring it down by two to three notches.

IMD officials said a heatwave is not predicted in Delhi for another week.

A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.