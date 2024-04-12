At 39.4 Degrees, Delhi Records Highest Maximum Temperature Since January

The relative humidity oscillated between 72 per cent and 26 per cent during the day (File)

Mercury rose to 39.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Friday, recording the highest maximum temperature since January, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius on April 11, the second highest maximum temperature so far this season.

According to IMD data, the maximum temperature in Delhi has been near 40 degrees Celsius for the past four days.

The relative humidity oscillated between 72 per cent and 26 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies on Saturday, with light rain, dust storms, and thunder showers accompanied by gusty winds during the evening.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 23 and 38 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The heat index forecast for the next 24 hours is expected to be less than 40 degrees Celsius.

