As Part Of Probe, Police To Recreate Delhi Hotel Fire With 3D Technology

A massive fire had broken out at the Arpit Palace Hotel in Delhi on Tuesday. (Reuters)

After 17 people will killed fire at a hotel in a congested part of Delhi,will employ 3D laser imaging technology to simulate the blaze. Apart from ensuring that there is no loss of evidence, the high-tech method will allow the police to zero in on how and when the fire started, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo said.

On Thursday, a Crime Branch team visited the Arpit Palace hotel in Karol Bagh, along with the jailed general manager, to help recreate the fire that broke out early on Tuesday.

"We will be using cutting-edge technology for our investigation. This is the first time we are using a 3D laser technology to simulate the crime scene," police said.

After the fire, Delhi government had ordered a magisterial probe and directed the fire department to conduct inspection of buildings which have more than five floors. The civic body also ordered An investigation, with officials accusing the hotel of violating municipal norms, including running a makeshift restaurant on its rooftop.

Union minister K J Alphons, who had visited the site, had pointed out that the emergency exit of the hotel was "too narrow" and was locked

Police have issued look out circulars have been issued against the property owner, who was in Qatar at the time of incident.

The mobile phones of the accused are switched off and the family members are also out of reach, the police said.