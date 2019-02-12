4 Ways In Which Karol Bagh Hotel Fire Was A Disaster Waiting To Happen 

17 people were killed in the fire at Arpit Palace Hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi: Early this morning, before dawn, a fire spread through the two top floors of a budget six-storey hotel in a congested central Delhi area, killing 17 occupants, including a child. As thick smoke and flames rose from the top floor of Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh, two died when they jumped off the building in a desperate attempt to save themselves. Officials said nearly all rooms of the 65-room hotel were occupied when the fire began at 4 am. The cause of the fire that started on the second floor is not known yet, though it is suspected to have originated from a short circuit.