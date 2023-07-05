Fire Breaks Out In Delhi Hotel, No One Hurt

No one was injured in the incident, said officials.

A fire broke out in a hotel in west Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire started from the electric panel of the hotel in Hari Nagar, they said.

The call regarding the incident was received at 3.20 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control at 3.40 pm, they said.

