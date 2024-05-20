Video: Massive Fire At Clothing Showroom In Delhi's Popular Karol Bagh Market

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

A massive fire broke out in a clothing shop in New Delhi's Karol Bagh market on Monday evening.

After receiving the call, eight vehicles of the fire department rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

🔴 #BREAKING | Delhi: Huge fire breaks out at a showroom near Karol Bagh Metro Station, fire tenders rushed to the spot. pic.twitter.com/HKmsuNmnun — NDTV (@ndtv) May 20, 2024

Earlier today, a fire broke out at a four-storey building that houses a garment company showroom in its basement, Delhi's Durga Puri Extension area of Jyoti Nagar.

Although all residents were evacuated, one person identified as Jitender aka Chotu was reported missing.

