As Delhi Cop Dead, Daughter Seeks Security For Family Alleging Threat

The daughter of a 58-year-old Delhi cop, who died on Sunday, today wrote to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Delhi's Vivek Vihar, asking the official to provide security to her family alleging threats by the accused.

She has alleged that her family members have been threatened by the accused, demanding stricter action against them.

Sub-inspector Raj Kumar had gone for a walk after dinner when he had a fight with some goons, his family said, after which he died.

People present at the spot where the incident took place said that the argument between the cop and the alleged bootleggers started over a video that the personnel made of the men.

Police has said there was no "death causing" injury on the body of the cop.

Shahdara District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Meghna Yadav said, "The cut on his chin is superficial which is not a reason for his death. His post-mortem is underway which will tell what the cause of death was."

Police said Raj Kumar had a fight with one person identified as Vijay, alias Bhuri, who has been charged for crimes before. Raj Kumar's daughter was then taking him to a hospital but he fainted on the way, ASI Devi Sharan said, adding he was declared brought dead in the hospital.

"Examination of the dead body of the deceased prima facie revealed a superficial cut injury below the chin and a blunt injury mark on the chest," ASI Sharan said.

According to the District Commissioner of Police, the accused Bhuri has a criminal record and was in jail from January 2018 in Vivek Vihar. He was released in April this year.

Police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the further investigation in the matter is underway.

