Delhi University Launches 'Coffee With VC' Initiative For Direct Talks With Students

The Delhi University (DU) has launched a new student engagement initiative titled "Coffee with Vice-Chancellor", aimed at fostering direct dialogue between the administration and students. In its inaugural session conducted on Monday evening, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh interacted with 10 students from Miranda House, encouraging them to embrace emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) as tools for empowerment while sharing his broader vision for education and nation-building.

Responding to a student's query about AI, he advised that one should make AI an assistant rather than a master. He further noted that while the advent of new technologies often sparks concerns, it is essential to recognise their significance and fully leverage the benefits of new revolutions such as AI.

Citing India's technological achievements, such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the VC remarked that the country has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade. He asserted that the nation possesses immense potential to accomplish great things.

"Make AI your assistant, not your master," Singh said during the discussion.

Responding to queries on Value Addition Courses (VACs) and Skill Enhancement Courses (SECs), the VC said the primary aim of education is to nurture responsible and well-rounded individuals. He emphasised that, along with academic learning, education should instil strong moral values and a sense of patriotism, underscoring the relevance of such courses.

Addressing another question on students' roles and responsibilities, Singh said the 21st century presents numerous challenges and opportunities.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has resolved to transform itself into a developed nation by the year 2047. To achieve this, he stressed, "We require bright minds. We need brilliant daughters." "Over the next 25 years, we must dedicate ourselves to the task of making our nation a developed one. This is the opportune moment, and this is the right opportunity," he added.

The vice-chancellor also highlighted the importance of ensuring a safe and secure environment for students, stating that arrangements are being made to install CCTV cameras across the campus.

The "Coffee with Vice-Chancellor" programme was organised at the VC's office, and is expected to see many more sessions in the days to come, DU officials said on Tuesday.

Rani Abbi, the director of South Campus, who moderated the session, said the objective of this initiative is to provide students with an opportunity to interact directly with the VC and to express their views and concerns openly before him.

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