Man Killed, 10-Year-Old Shot At In Suspected Gang-War Firing In Delhi's Bawana

A man was killed and three others suffered bullet injuries in a shootout at a house in Northwest Delhi's Bawana on Thursday. Preliminary investigation suggests the shooting was linked to a gang war, said officials.

Three men arrived at the victim's house on a motorcycle and fired multiple rounds. A total of four people were shot, including a man standing outside.

Inside the house, a man was killed while his father was injured in the firing. A 10-year-old also suffered a bullet injury to the leg. Their identities are yet to be confirmed.

The shootout is being linked to the rivalry between Delhi's dreaded Tillu Tajpuriya and Gogi gangs. Tillu Tajpuriya gang members are suspected to have carried out the firing, officials said.

Police personnel are at the scene.