Arvind Kejriwal Says Ready With '5T Plan' To Counter COVID-19 In Delhi

Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal says he would ensure 24-hour vigilance and adequate facilities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said his government is ready with a five-step plan to combat coronavirus and as part of it, is planning to conduct 1 lakh rapid tests among people in the city's COVID-19 hotspots. The tests, he said, will start from Friday after the rapid test kits arrive. Yesterday, for the first time since the outbreak started, the Indian Council of Medical Research - the nodal body on the virus testing - said it completed 1 lakh tests.

"In Delhi, 24-hour vigilance and making round-the-clock facilities available is my responsibility, and I will ensure things are in place," the Chief Minister said.

"Our 5-point action plan includes five Ts -- testing, tracing, treatment, team-work and tracking -- and monitoring," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that Delhi is currently ready to handle 8,000 cases. The number of active cases currently is 525, he said.

Delhi, Mr Kejriwal said, has 3000 beds ready across various private and government-run hospitals. "Should we need 30,000 beds, we have planned for it also," he said, indicating that the government then will rope in the capital's hotels and guest houses.

Under the government's plan, those above the age of 50 years and who have allied illnesses like diabetes, will be kept in hospitals. Those under 50, with no other ailment and minor symptoms, will be kept in hotels, dharamshalas and ashrams. There will be full medical support there too, he said.

Four hospitals - including Lok Narayan Jai Prakash hospitals, GB Pant Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital - have been declared as dedicated hospitals to treat COVID-19.

"For 30,000 patients, we would need 400 ventilators and 12,000 beds with oxygen. The Centre will give us 27,000 PPE kits in the next 24 hours," he said.