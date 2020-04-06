Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi - 'Money Isn't The Problem': Arvind Kejriwal On Gautam Gambhir's Offer

Delhi coronavirus Cases: Arvind Kejriwal said the need of the hour is making protective gear available.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday pointed out to cricketer-turned-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir that the need of the hour for the capital is not funds to deal with the coronavirus outbreak but making protective gear available for those in the frontline in the fight the virus rapidly-spreading virus. The Chief Minister was responding to Mr Gambhir attack, saying his government has "massive egos" in not accepting an earlier offer for funds made by the BJP parliamentarian.

Mr Kejriwal and Mr Gambhir had an exchange on Twitter after the latter pledged an additional allocation of Rs 50 lakh from his MP funds to the Delhi government in its efforts to contain coronavirus. He hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government for what he termed as "massive egos" in not accepting his offer for funds.

"CM @ArvindKejriwal & his Deputy say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn't allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge 50 L more so that innocents don't suffer. 1 crore would at least solve urgent need for masks & PPE kits for days Hope they prioritize Delhi," Gautam Gambhir tweeted.

In less than an hour, Mr Kejriwal responded to the East Delhi MP's attack, saying that his government is ready to buy Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) if Mr Gambhir could help them in sourcing the kits.

Gautam ji, thank u for ur offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u. https://t.co/YtFP4MjYo3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 6, 2020

"We would be grateful if you could help us get them from somewhere immediately, Delhi government will buy them. Thank you," the Chief Minister tweeted, quoting Mr Gambhir's post.

Delhi has reported over 500 coronavirus cases and seven deaths.

The lack of adequate protective gear has been echoing from various parts of the country as health professionals have been increasingly falling prey to the virus in the line of duty. Others - including doctors in Out-Patient Department, nurses and ambulance workers -- have been demanding protective gear.

Gautam Gambhir had said last Thursday that he will donate his two-years' salary to PM-CARES fund.

India has reported over 4,000 coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and over 100 deaths.

At Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with Chief Ministers last week, demand for protective gear was one of the key points.

