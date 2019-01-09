Angry With Break Up, Delhi Man Attacked Girlfriend With Hammer: Police

Police arrested 24-year-old Nishant Saini for the alleged assault on his girlfriend (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly hitting his girlfriend on the head with a hammer for ending their relationship, police said.

The accused has been identified as Nishant Saini, a resident of Sarojini Nagar in Delhi, they said.

The two were in relationship for the last eight years, police said.

In her statement to police, the victim alleged that Saini attacked her several times with the hammer in a hotel after she ended the relationship with him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya told news agency Press Trust of India.

She said she ended the relationship because Saini did not have any job and when she told him about it, he got infuriated.

The woman told police that Saini even lied about clearing an audition for a TV serial in Mumbai.

