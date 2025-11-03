Bihar Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked Near Delhi Railway Station

The body of a 28-year-old man was found in the backseat of a railway engineer's car near the Anand Vihar station here, with police saying the Bihar native died of asphyxiation after getting locked in the vehicle.

Police said they received information about the body in the parked car around 7:30 pm on October 31, and a team was rushed to the spot.

"The deceased was identified as Javed, a resident of Purnia in Bihar. His belongings -- a backpack, mobile phone, and clothes -- were found near him. There were no injury marks on his body," said a police officer.

According to him, CCTV footage has revealed that around 10:49 am that same day, Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Guru Pratap parked his car and went to his office without locking it.

Around 11:22 am, Javed, a mason by profession, who was at the Anand Vihar railway station to travel to Bihar, entered the car and sat on its back seat, the police officer said.

"Around 1:50 pm, one of the engineer's staff members came to collect a lunchbox from the car and unknowingly locked it, unaware that Javed was inside. Footage showed Javed moving restlessly between 1:54 pm and 3:13 pm, apparently trying to open the doors," he added.

Around 5:34 pm, when Guru Pratap returned to his car, he found Javed lying unresponsive on the backseat and informed the authorities.

Police said post-mortem at GTB Hospital suggested death due to asphyxiation, and further investigation was underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)