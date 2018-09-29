Delhi Man Killed By Bike-Borne Criminals On Trying To Prevent Robbery

A man was shot dead by robbers trying to catch hold of them in Delhi's Anand Vihar (Representational)

A man was shot dead by bike-borne robbers when he tried to catch hold of them in Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The man was identified as Mohit, a resident of Jagatpuri, they said.

The accident occurred on Friday night when one Surender was carrying Rs eight lakh for his employer. Some bike-borne men arrived there and snatched money from him.

While they were fleeing the spot, Mohit tried to catch hold of them, but they opened fire following which Mohit sustained bullet injures, they said.

Mohit was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

A case has been registered, the police said, adding they have got some clues about involvement of persons from bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said they are conducting raids in those areas to trace the accused.