Amitabh Bachchan Served Legal Notice For Dressing Up As Lawyer

The Delhi Bar Council sent the notice to the actor (File)

A legal notice has been sent to actor Amitabh Bachchan for wearing the attire of a lawyer in an advertisement. The spices company that Mr Bachchan represents in the ad, YouTube and a media house have also been served notices by the Bar Council of Delhi, which said due precautions were not taken before dressing up as lawyer.



The notice read that the parties in question were liable for legal action for telecasting the advertisement without any authority.

"You are required to immediately stop all such advertisements and also give an undertaking to the Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Council of India and other states Bar Councils that the lawyers' attire shall not be used in any advertisement in future," the notice read.

The Bar Council also asked the respondents to furnish an undertaking in 10 days, failing which further action will be initiated.

In the commercial, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting in his dressing room, wearing a lawyer's suit, as two junior artists enter and offer him Pav Bhaji. After eating the meal, the actor applauds the food and the spices used in preparation.

The actor faced a similar situation when a jewellery advertisement featuring him and his daughter Shweta Bachchan had to be withdrawn after legal action was threatened against them for portraying bank employees in a negative light.