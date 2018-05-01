5 Detained Over Attack On Delhi Doctor Who Had Fired Back Police sources told NDTV that four people had followed Dr Hans Nagar when he was on his way to the farmhouse at about 1 am on Sunday.

Share EMAIL PRINT At least 30 shots were fired at Dr Hans Nagar, police said New Delhi: Five people have been detained by the police in relation with the case of a prominent Delhi doctor being shot at in a farmhouse in southwest Delhi on Sunday. The police have also questioned other suspects, including the older brother of Dr Hans Nagar, who suspects his two brothers were behind the attack.



The police said at least 30 rounds were fired by not less than four people. "Around 22 empty cartridges and two live rounds of 9 mm and 0.32 bore pistols have been found at the spot," senior police officer Romil Baniya told NDTV on Monday.



Police sources told NDTV that four people had followed Dr Nagar when he was on his way to the farmhouse at about 1 am on Sunday. When the 55-year-old orthopedic specialist reached his farmhouse,



The attackers fled before the police could reach the spot after the shooting, police said. They also said that two of them were injured.



The doctor, who owns properties worth several crores in the city, is locked in a property dispute with his brothers.



With inputs from PTI



