5 Detained Over Attack On Delhi Doctor Who Had Fired Back

The police said at least 30 rounds were fired by not less than four people. "Around 22 empty cartridges and two live rounds of 9 mm and 0.32 bore pistols have been found at the spot," senior police officer Romil Baniya told NDTV on Monday.
Police sources told NDTV that four people had followed Dr Nagar when he was on his way to the farmhouse at about 1 am on Sunday. When the 55-year-old orthopedic specialist reached his farmhouse, the four men allegedly opened fire. Dr Nagar was hit by a bullet but he too fired in retaliation, they said.
The attackers fled before the police could reach the spot after the shooting, police said. They also said that two of them were injured.
With inputs from PTI