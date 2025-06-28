Visitors Attack Doctor At Delhi Hospital, Break Liquor Bottle On His Head

A senior doctor at GTB Hospital in Delhi was attacked by unidentified individuals late at night on Friday. The incident occurred during a routine round with the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) team.

According to Kehar Singh, the president of the RWA, a group of people arrived on bikes around 8:30-9:00 pm and were stopped at the gate. An altercation ensued, and the individuals allegedly attacked the doctor with a liquor bottle.

He said that the attackers arrived on bikes, abused the group, and hit the doctor with a liquor bottle, adding that one of them claimed to be a police officer but refused to show ID.

Speaking to ANI, Kehar Singh said, "...The doctor was on a routine round with the RWA team. Around 8:30 to 9:00 pm, several people arrived on bikes. When we stopped them, they abused us...When we interrogated them at the gate, they abused us...Later, they attacked the doctor with a liquor bottle. The police have arrived. One of them claims to be an ASI in the Delhi Police...We have been demanding security for so long..."

#WATCH | Delhi | Unidentified people attacked a senior doctor of the GTB Hospital.



President of RWA GTB Hospital campus, Kehar Singh says, "...The doctor was on a routine round with the RWA team. Around 8:30 to 9:00 p.m., several people arrived on bikes. When we stopped them,… pic.twitter.com/fMpbUwuzpg — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2025

While Associate Professor of GTB Hospital and Chief Patron of RWA, Dr Kuldeep Kumar, who had been attacked, said that the group abused and assaulted them without reason.

He said, "The whole team of RWA (Residents' Welfare Association) was on routine round...Some time ago, a case of molestation and a murder case also came to light. We are concerned about the security of our students on campus. So, we go on a routine round...During that time, several people came and abused us, without any provocation; they assaulted us. They attacked me...A person from that group claims to be ASI who threatened me. He did not show his ID card when asked to do so."

#WATCH | Delhi | Unidentified people attacked a senior doctor of the GTB Hospital.



Associate Professor of GTB Hospital and Chief Patron of RWA, Dr Kuldeep Kumar says, "The whole team of RWA (Residents' Welfare Association) was on routine round...Some time ago, a case of… pic.twitter.com/vWvW7A8EgY — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2025

Concerned about the rising crime rate on campus, Dr Kumar said a meeting with hospital officials will be held, and legal action will be taken. The RWA has been demanding increased security measures for hospital staff, highlighting the need for better protection.

"A meeting will be conducted with the senior officials of the hospital in the morning, and we will decide on the action to take...We have given our complaint. The police will take my complete statement in the morning. We will adopt the legal way to tackle the situation," Kumar said.

Hospital staff have also filed a complaint, and police are investigating the matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)