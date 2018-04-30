Delhi Doctor, 55, Shot At Outside His Farmhouse, He Fired Back

"Around 22 empty cartridges and two live rounds of 9 mm and 0.32 bore pistols have been found at the spot; cases under the Arms Act have been filed," senior police officer Romil Baniya told NDTV. The statement of Dr Hans U Nagar, who was allegedly targeted, has been recorded and the police are questioning a few suspects.
Four people followed Dr Nagar, when he was on his way to the farmhouse at about 1 am on Sunday, police sources have told NDTV. When the 55-year-old orthopedic specialist reached his farmhouse, the four men allegedly opened fire. Dr Nagar was hit by a bullet but he too fired in retaliation, say police sources.
The attackers fled before the police could reach the spot after the shooting. Two of them are injured, say police sources. The police are yet to make arrests in the case.