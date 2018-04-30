Delhi Doctor, 55, Shot At Outside His Farmhouse, He Fired Back A doctor was injured in firing in a farmhouse in southwest Delhi. Property dispute could be behind the shootout, say police sources

Share EMAIL PRINT At least 30 rounds were fired in Delhi farmhouse shooting, say police New Delhi: A prominent doctor was injured in firing in a farmhouse in southwest Delhi, on Sunday. The police said at least 30 rounds were fired by not less than four people. An investigation has been launched into the shooting.



"Around 22 empty cartridges and two live rounds of 9 mm and 0.32 bore pistols have been found at the spot; cases under the Arms Act have been filed," senior police officer Romil Baniya told NDTV. The statement of Dr Hans U Nagar, who was allegedly targeted, has been recorded and the police are questioning a few suspects.



Four people followed Dr Nagar, when he was on his way to the farmhouse at about 1 am on Sunday, police sources have told NDTV. When the 55-year-old orthopedic specialist reached his farmhouse, the four men allegedly opened fire. Dr Nagar was hit by a bullet but he too fired in retaliation, say police sources.



Dr Nagar suspected that his two brothers along with four others were behind the attack, say police sources. The doctor, who owns properties worth several crores in the city, is locked in a property dispute with his brothers.



The attackers fled before the police could reach the spot after the shooting. Two of them are injured, say police sources. The police are yet to make arrests in the case.



