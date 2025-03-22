Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

3-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Delhi Drain, Dies: Cops

The child, identified as Vishwajit Kumar, was playing with his elder sister (8) when the incident happened, he said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
3-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Delhi Drain, Dies: Cops
The incident happened when three-year-old boy was play outside his house, police said. (Representational)
New Delhi:

A three-year-old boy drowned in an open drain while playing outside his house in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas area on Friday afternoon, an official said on Friday.

The child, identified as Vishwajit Kumar, was playing with his elder sister (8) when the incident happened, he said.

The boy's father, identified as Ramvilas Singh, works as a peon, he added.

The Khajuri Khas police station received information about the incident at around 1:40 pm on Friday, he said.

A police team reached the spot at Gali Number 22, where they found that the child had fallen into the drain, he added. He was immediately taken out and sent to JPC Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Boy Falls Into Drain, Boy Drowned
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now