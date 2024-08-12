11-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Delhi Lake While Bathing With His Friends: Cops

A crime team later visited the spot and collected samples, the police said (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy drowned while bathing with his three friends in the Shakti Sarovar lake of north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday.

Officers at Burari police station received a call about a minor drowning and a team reached the spot immediately, they said.

"The police learnt that four boys aged between 11 and 12 went to take a bath in the Shakti Sarovar lake," a senior officer said.

Two of them started drowning while the other two, who were in the shallow waters, were able to come out, he said.

They raised an alarm and locals brought the two other boys out of the water. But one of them was declared dead at Burari hospital, the officer said.

A crime team later visited the spot and collected samples, the police said.

The sub-divisional magistrate was informed and legal action is being taken, they added.

