17-Year-Old Boy Drowns During Chhath Puja Celebrations In UP

A 17-year-old boy drowned during Chhath Puja celebrations here on Monday, while another is feared missing, police said.

The incident occurred when five people went to take a bath in the Ganga at Nifra village in the Vindhyachal area around noon and started drowning.

Three of them were rescued by a local boatman, while one died and another is missing, they said.

Local divers later recovered the body of Anurag Saroj (17) from the river in the evening, while the search is on for Om Pandey (16), police added.

Vindhayanchal Station House Officer (SHO) Ved Prakash Pandey said those rescued were identified as Shivam Pandey (25), Shivam Sharma (17) and Som Pandey (11), residents of the village.

Boatman Lau Nishad managed to save the three by throwing an oar toward them, but Anurag and Om could not be saved, the officer added.

Efforts are on to trace the missing boy, police said.

