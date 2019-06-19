3 Sex Workers Allegedly Gangraped By 9 Men At Noida Farmhouse

The women also told police that they were thrashed by the men. (Representational)

Three sex workers were allegedly raped by nine men at a farm house in Noida, the police said today.

Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver. Seven of the accused have been arrested after the matter was reported to police around 5 am.

The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting for a client at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men in a Swift Dzire, an Ola cab, approached them around 11.30 pm, the police said quoting the complaint.

"A deal was struck between them at Rs 3,000 per client and the women were told that they would have to come to Noida Sector 18 and there would be two more men along with the duo. Rs 3,600 in advance was paid to them," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told reporters.

Later, the women were taken to a farm house in sector 135 where seven more men arrived. But the women expressed their reluctance and told the men in the cab that they wanted to return to Delhi, the officer said.

"The women also told police that they were thrashed by the men and the money that was paid to them as advance was forcibly taken back," he added.

The police have sealed the farmhouse.