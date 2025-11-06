Lucknow Teen Gang-Raped In Hotel. She Went For Joyride With Insta 'Friend'

A Class 7 student's meeting with an Instagram 'friend' turned into a nightmare after she was locked up in a hotel room in Lucknow and gang-raped for two days. Police have registered a case and arrested two accused. The main accused, who lured the minor girl, is on the run.

The girl's mother has said in her complaint that the minor girl connected with a man, Vimal Yadav, on Instagram. They started chatting and talking over the phone.

On November 2, Vimal asked the minor to meet him. On reaching the meeting point, the girl found Vimal with two other friends, Piyush Mishra and Shubham Shukla. They were in a Scorpio SUV, and Vimal asked the girl to hop in for a joyride. Once she got into the SUV, they drove to the IIM road and checked into a hotel room.

According to the complaint, the accused took away the girl's phone, kept her confined to the hotel room, and raped her by turns. Two days later, the accused dropped the girl off near her home and fled.

The girl's mother has said the minor was traumatised and broke down when asked about where she was. The minor told her mother that the accused thrashed her when she resisted the sexual assault. The accused also threatened to circulate videos of the assault, the girl's mother has said in the complaint.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Piyush and Shubham have been taken into custody, and police are looking for the main accused.

Police have said the girl's mother filed a complaint at the Sarojini Nagar police station yesterday. "We have registered a complaint under relevant sections and taken two accused, Piyush and Shubham, into custody. Further action is being taken," a police statement said.

Inputs by Vivek Shahi