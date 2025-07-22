Odisha Girl Gang-Raped By 3, Flees, Assaulted Again By Truck Driver

A minor was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men while returning from a birthday party on Sunday and was then raped yet again by another man while fleeing, said the Odisha police.

The kidnapped girl was taken to a place about 10-15 km from the Malkangiri town, where they raped her, said the police. The girl, said the police, managed to escape but was raped again by a truck driver she encountered on the way.

All four accused have been arrested, said the police.

The gangrape was confirmed today by the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Binod Patil.

"First incident of rape occurred with the minor victim in a forest area, nearly 10-15 kilometres away from Malkangiri town. Four persons involved in the crime, including the truck driver, have been arrested," the police officer said.

The girl was saved when the locals spotted her with the truck driver in a suspicious condition, say sources.

The survivor returned home profusely bleeding and was rushed to a hospital.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment, and her condition is currently stable.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)