3 Medical Personnel In Delhi Hospital Test Positive For Coronavirus

Three staff members in Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

Three more healthcare workers in Delhi -- belonging to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital -- tested positive for coronavirus today, taking the number of COVID-positive medical personnel in the city to 43. The worst hit has been the Delhi State Cancer Institute, where 22 staff members have tested positive.

Earlier this month, more than 100 staff members of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were advised to go on quarantine after two patients turned out to be coronavirus-positive. The test reports of these personnel came in recently and three proved positive, sources said.

Across India, nearly 90 healthcare workers have contracted coronavirus mostly from the workplaces, underscoring the paucity of adequate protective gear. Last week, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to ensure supply of adequate protective gear for the country's medical personnel.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that those serving the coronavirus patients are "no less than soldiers protecting the country" as he announced Rs 1 crore for the families of healthcare workers if they die while dealing with COVID-19 cases.

The Centre has also announced additional medical cover for healthcare workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against the highly contagious virus. Each of them will have a cover of Rs 50 lakh, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said earlier this month while announcing relief measures for people hit the hardest by the three-week lockdown.

Delhi has registered 356 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours -- the sharpest single-day spike that took the capital's tally to 1,510. Four more people have died, taking the total to 28.