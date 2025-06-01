This Is India's Only State With Zero COVID-19 Cases Amid Nationwide Surge

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sikkim is the only Indian state with zero active COVID-19 cases. India's active COVID-19 cases surged to 3,395 from 257 in late May. The country recorded 685 new cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

As several Indian states witness a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, Sikkim has emerged as the only state in the country with zero active cases, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's active COVID-19 caseload rose to 3,395 on Saturday, marking a dramatic spike of over 1,200% from just 257 cases reported on May 22. In the last 24 hours alone, the country logged 685 new cases and four deaths.

Despite this surge-driven largely by states like Kerala (1,336 active cases), Maharashtra (467), and Delhi (375), Sikkim has not reported a single active infection, setting it apart in a nationwide rise.

Other states with growing case counts include Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234), West Bengal (205), Tamil Nadu (185), and Uttar Pradesh (117). Even smaller regions like Puducherry (41) and Haryana (26) are seeing a noticeable uptick.

In contrast, Sikkim's ability to remain COVID-free in the current wave is being seen as a significant public health achievement.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has flagged two new subvariants- LF. 7 and NB.1.8.1-as "Variants Under Monitoring." While they have been linked to a rise in cases in some countries, the UN health body has stated that there is no evidence yet of increased severity, and current vaccines remain effective against symptomatic and severe disease.

India has reported 26 COVID-related deaths in 2025 so far, as health officials continue to monitor evolving variants and case trends.