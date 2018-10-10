Couple, Daughter Found Dead In South Delhi Home; Injured Son Questioned

Couple and their daughter were reportedly found with stab wounds in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. Their 19-year-old son was found with minor injuries.

October 10, 2018
The triple murder occured in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

New Delhi: 

Three members of a family were found dead at their home in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj this morning. Mithilesh and Seeya, a couple in their 40s, and their 16-year-old daughter Neha were reportedly found with stab wounds. Their 19-year-old son was found with minor injuries.

The incident occurred in a building in Kishangarh area around 5 am. The family's domestic help alerted neighbours after she found the bodies.

According to Seeya's brother, her husband Mithilesh was from Uttar Pradesh and was working as a contractor in Delhi. He also said that their son was kidnapped six months ago.

Delhi Police is checking CCTV footage of the neighbourhood. The couple's injured son is also being questioned.

