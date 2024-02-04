3 Delhi Cops Injured Trying To Rescue Woman, 62, From Building Fire

The fire was extinguished by the Delhi Fire Services within 45 minutes (Representational)

Three Delhi Police personnel suffered injuries while trying to rescue a 62-year-old woman injured in a fire caused by a cylinder explosion at her Keshav Puram home in northwest Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena said the police received a call regarding a fire caused by a cylinder blast at a house in Keshav Puram during the intervening night of February 4 and 5.

The police rushed to the spot and immediately evacuated the apartment building after cordoning off the area. The personnel rushed towards the building, which was engulfed in flames, he said.

As firefighters began dousing the blaze, three head constables -- Anish Kumar, Narendra Kumar and Amit -- went inside the building where they found the woman lying in a semi conscious state.

The woman -- Saroj Mahajan -- was unable to walk and breathe.

The three police personnel brought Mahajan down from the third-floor flat and rushed her to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Wazirpur. In the process, the three cops suffered minor burn injuries and were administered first aid, Meena said.

The fire was extinguished by the Delhi Fire Services within 45 minutes, the officer said, adding a major incident was averted due to swift action by the police.

