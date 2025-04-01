2020 Delhi Riots: Court Orders FIR Against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, Others

A Delhi court ordered an FIR against newly-elected minister Kapil Mishra and others to investigate their alleged role in 2020 Delhi riots.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia found a "prime facie" evidence of a cognisable offence, requiring a probe. It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of alleged offence... further probe required," the judge said.

The judge was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of the FIR, which was opposed by Delhi Police, claiming Mishra had no role in the riots in North East Delhi.