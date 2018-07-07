2 Hospitalised After Eating Mid-Day Meal; Supplier's Contract Terminated

An enquiry will take place into the incident after getting a doctors statement (Representational)

Two girls were hospitalised today after eating the mid-day meal served in their school, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the two students of classes seven and eight at MCD Primary School, Trilokpuri complained of stomach ache after having their meals and were taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the MCD school and terminated the contract of the supplier.

"A complaint was received about a lizard in the mid-day meal served at a school. I visited the school and spoke to the students. Two of them were hospitalised and are fine now," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

"We will not tolerate this kind of carelessness in the mid-day meal. An FIR is being filed against the supplier and the contract has been terminated with immediate effect. Until any other arrangement is being done, a nearby supplier will supply food in 61 schools being served by the suspended supplier," he said.

The police official said the two girls are under observation while the rest of the kids who were served with the same meal haven't shown any such symptoms and are completely fine. He added there will be an enquiry into the incident after getting a statement from the doctors.