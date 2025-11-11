2 Friends From UP Killed In Blast, They Planned To Meet Near Lal Qila Metro

What began as a simple plan to meet in Delhi ended in tragedy for two friends from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. Lokesh Agarwal, a 52-year-old fertiliser trader from Hasanpur, and Ashok Gujjar, 34, a DTC bus conductor from Mangrola village, were among those killed in the Red Fort blast that rocked the national capital on Monday evening.

Lokesh had travelled to Delhi to visit an ailing relative and called his friend Ashok to meet near the Lal Qila Metro Station. Moments later, the explosion tore through the area, killing both of them instantly. Their families learned of the tragedy through television reports before being contacted by the police.

When news of Ashok's death reached Mangrola village, grief engulfed the community. Late Monday night, officials from the Amroha Police Administration visited his home to console the bereaved family and assure them of all possible assistance. His relatives said Ashok had been working as a conductor for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Meanwhile, the body of Lokesh Agarwal was taken to his residence in Amroha.

#WATCH | Delhi Blast case | Amroha, UP: The body of one of the deceased, Lokesh Agarwal taken to his residence in Amroha. pic.twitter.com/W0OBXnYcc1 — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

Follow Live Updates

Victims From Across Uttar Pradesh

Among the other victims was Nauman, a 22-year-old cosmetics trader from Jhinjhana in Shamli, who had travelled to Delhi to purchase goods for his business. His family, devastated by the news, reached Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital on Tuesday morning. Nauman's relative, 21-year-old Aman, who was accompanying him at the time of the incident, was also injured in the explosion.

Outside LNJP Hospital, grief and chaos filled the air as families of the victims gathered, searching for their missing loved ones and awaiting updates on the injured. Visuals from the hospital premises showed relatives breaking down in tears.

Blast And Investigation

The explosion, which occurred around 6:52 pm on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, killed nine people. The blast originated from a Hyundai i20 car bearing a Haryana registration number, which exploded while idling in traffic, damaging nearby vehicles.

Among the other injured were 28-year-old Ankush Sharma and 20-year-old Rahul Kaushik, who were returning from the Gauri Shankar Temple. Ankush suffered 80% burns, while Rahul, despite sustaining injuries and burns, managed to take his friend to hospital before collapsing himself.

Lal Qila Metro Station Closed

The Lal Qila Metro Station was temporarily closed following the explosion, though other metro lines remained operational, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after initial forensic and intelligence reports suggested possible terror links.

The blast took place on the same day that authorities in Faridabad, Haryana, recovered 2,900 kg of explosives, just 50 kilometres from Delhi.