15,000 Cops To Be Deployed To Guard New Year's Eve Celebrations In Delhi

Maximum police personal will be deployed at all crowded places. (File)

Around 15,000 police personnel will be deployed across the national capital to ensure celebrations on New Year's eve go off smoothly, the police said Sunday.

"We have deployed around 15,000 police personnel across Delhi to maintain the law and order situation on the eve of New Year to ensure that the celebrations go smoothly," Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

Any incident of hooliganism and drunk driving will be dealt strictly, he added.

Special picket team including traffic police, PCR and woman personal will be deployed at various locations to ensure that no untoward incident happens, he said.

To ensure that women safety is not compromised, women police personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes at various strategic locations across the city, the officer said.

Maximum police personal will be deployed at crowded places like malls, markets and metro stations, the officer said.

Senior officers will closely monitor the situation at district-level. Fire tenders will be on patrolling duty around popular party hubs to ensure that there is no delay in helping people in case of any incident, the police said.

Hotels and restaurants where parties will be organised have also been briefed about the preventive measures to be taken, the officer said.