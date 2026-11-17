A 12-year-old girl lost vision in her right eye after a firecracker allegedly thrown during Diwali struck her in a narrow lane in northeast Delhi's Shahdara area, leaving her family worried about her treatment and future.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on November 8 in lane number 3 of Mukesh Nagar, when Jhanvi, a Class 7 student, was on her way to a grocery shop to buy household items, according to her family.

Her father, Narendra, alleged that a man identified as Amit was bursting large firecrackers outside the lane. Despite being asked not to do so, he allegedly threw a firecracker towards Jhanvi. It exploded before she could react, hitting her right eye and causing serious injuries, he said.

The accused fled the spot after the incident, the family alleged.

Jhanvi was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and later referred to AIIMS for further treatment. Her father said doctors at AIIMS told the family that her right eye had suffered severe damage and she had lost vision in it. Her treatment is underway.

Jhanvi, the younger of two siblings, was good at studies and had recently begun thinking about her future. Her uncle, Ved Prakash, said she often told family members that she wanted to become a senior government officer.

"She was very good at studies and always said she wanted to become a big officer. She had so many dreams, but this incident has changed everything," he said.

Both her parents are employed, and the family is now concerned about the cost of her medical treatment as well as her education and future.

Her relatives have appealed for financial assistance to meet the expenses of her treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by her father, Vivek Vihar police registered a case on November 14.

Police said they were investigating the matter under relevant legal provisions relating to injuries caused by a firecracker and violation of prescribed orders.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)