1 Dead, 3 Injured After Drunk SUV Driver Hits Tempo In Delhi

The accused driver Aaditya Khurana, 25, has been arrested, said the police. (Representational)

A man driving a tempo was killed, while three others, including a minor boy, were severely injured after a speeding SUV hit their vehicle in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji, police said today.

The tempo driver, identified as Radhey Shyam, received serious head injuries and was shifted to the trauma centre where he was declared as brought in dead, they said.

The accident took place on the stretch between Nehru Place to Okhla carriageway on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the police said.

The accused driver of the offending vehicle Aaditya Khurana, aged 25, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during the time of the accident. He was later arrested, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Esha Pandey said information was received at 1.52 am on Monday regarding the accident at Outer Ring Road.