1,299 New Coronavirus Cases In Delhi, Deaths Rise To 4,059

Delhi recorded 1,299 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally of such cases in the city to over 1.41 lakh, while the death count due to the disease mounted to 4,059, authorities said.

Fifteen fatalities due to COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin released by the health department on Thursday.

The city recorded 1,076 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday. The number of active cases rose to 10,348 on Thursday from 10,072 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

The death count from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,059 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,41,531 in Delhi, the bulletin said.