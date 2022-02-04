Woman, Her Two Minor Children Found Hanging In Chhattisgarh Village: Police

An accidental death report has been registered in the connection, police said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman was found hanging in her house along with her two minor children, including her 11-month-old son, in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Friday.

Police suspect that the woman ended her life after hanging her children, but the exact reason behind the extreme step is being ascertained.

The incident took place on Thursday in Musurputta village in Dudhawa area of the district, around 150 km away from capital Raipur, and the dead were identified as Bhuneshwari Dhruv, her daughter Devika (2) and son Tikeshwar, they said.

The incident came to light after Bhuneshwari's husband Chetan, who had gone to his field for work, returned home in the afternoon hours and found the trio hanging with saree from ceiling, he said.

He raised an alarm and contacted his villagers, who informed police. Soon, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.

"No suicide note was found at the spot, but prima facie it seems the woman hanged herself after hanging her two children," the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, he said, adding that investigation into the case is underway.