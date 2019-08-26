Woman Allegedly Beaten Over Child Lifting Rumours In UP, 4 Arrested

The incident took place in the Shringar Nagar area of Etah on Sunday. (Representational)

Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up a 50-year-old woman in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh suspecting her of being a child-lifter, an official said.

The incident took place in the Shringar Nagar area of Etah on Sunday and a video purportedly showing some women and men beating the woman surfaced on social media, he said.

"Beena Devi (50), a resident of Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, was beaten by some people alleging her to be a Bachcha chor (child-lifter) on Sunday in Etah. Four persons have been arrested in the matter," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said in Lucknow, quoting a report of the Etah Superintendent of Police.

A First Information Report was registered in Etah on Monday in connection with the incident based on a complaint filed by Beena Devi, he said.

"A total of six people were identified in the video footage of the incident and four of them have been arrested so far," the additional chief secretary said.

They were identified as Jitendra, Varun, Badam Shree and Prema Devi, all residents of Shringar Nagar locality, he added.

The police are trying to arrest two other accused, Sunita and Sheela, he said.

The incident was stated to be a fallout of rumours that "child-lifters" are on the prowl in the city and have taken away small children.

Police have appealed to people not to pay heed to such rumours and warned of strict action against perpetrators.

