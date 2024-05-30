Video: 10-Ft Crocodile That Strayed Into UP Town Released Back Into Canal

The crocodile crawled out of the canal and it was trying to get back to the canal.

A 10-foot-long crocodile, which had crawled out of the canal passing near Narora Ganga Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, was rescued by the state forest department and released into the water on Thursday.

"The crocodile crawled out of the canal and it was trying to get back to the canal. Taking the incident into cognisance, we rescued the crocodile and released it back into the canal," Mohit Chaudhary, Circle Officer, forest department Dibai Range, told ANI.

#WATCH | Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: A 10-foot-long crocodile which crawled out of the canal passing near Narora Ganga Ghat was rescued by the forest department and released into the water. (29.05) pic.twitter.com/uOtyS3ObMl — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

Earlier, the video of the crocodile attempting to climb over a railing near the canal went viral on social media platforms.

The ten-foot crocodile was spotted on the sidewalk of the canal and it caused panic among the locals.

Upon receiving information from locals, the police and forest department swung into action to rescue the crocodile.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)