2 UP Cops, Who Watched Children Pull Out Man's Body From Canal, Removed From Duty

An inquiry has been initiated into the matter, the police said (Representational)

Two policemen in Bulandshahr have been removed from duty on Wednesday after being caught on camera getting children to take out a body from a canal, officials said.

The incident took place when a person informed the police about spotting an unidentified body in the Walipur-Gang canal. The body was stuck near a culvert, the officials said.

A sub-inspector and a constable from the Kotwali police station soon reached the spot, they said.

"We also got to see a video in which some children were seen bringing the dead body to one side of the canal with the help of wooden logs and sticks, while the sub-inspector and the constable stood nearby watching," Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Singh said.

"Certainly, this behaviour of the policemen was not good and impacts the image of the entire department. The children seen in the video are minors and their help should not have been taken in this kind of work," Mr Singh said.

"Hence, Sub-inspector Ram Naresh and Constable Mahabir have been transferred to the police lines with immediate effect," he added.

Four children were seen bringing the body to the side of the canal, while the two policemen and another unidentified man stood watching from a distance, the video showed.

Mr Singh said an inquiry into the matter has been initiated and the local police circle officer has been entrusted with the responsibility to carry out the probe.

"The inquiry seeks to find out why such an insensitive approach was taken in the matter and why were children engaged for the work. Any further action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, the police said the body which came flowing in the canal remains unidentified and it does not bear any injury marks.

Legal proceedings are underway in the case, the police said.