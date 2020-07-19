Welfare Scheme Body Removes Man Accused Of UP Cop's Murder From His Post

BJP leader Anil Sisodia gives a certificate to Shikhar Agarwal, accused in murder of a policeman.

Following outrage over his felicitation by a BJP leader, UP's Bulandshahr violence accused Shikhar Agrawal was removed from the post of the district general secretary of the Pradhan Mantri Jankalyankari Yojana Jagrukta Abhiyan, an organisation promoting the central government's schemes.

Shikhar Agarwal, a former chief of the local unit of the BJP's youth wing, is accused of being involved in the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the 2018 Bulandshahr violence caused by an alleged cow slaughter incident. A resident of Bulandshahr, Sumit, was also killed in the violence as a mob set police vehicles on fire.

Shikhar Agarwal is out on bail now and was seen with BJP's Bulandshahr president Anil Sisodia at an event on July 14. A certificate was given to him by the district president at the event organised by the organisation, which publicises the government's schemes across the country and is said to have top BJP leaders as its mentors.

Anil Sisodia, however, said the organisation has no links with the BJP and he was at the event only as a chief guest.