Nylon Rope Around Tiger's Neck Removed In UP After Over 100 Days

Tiger was carrying nylon rope around his neck since December, according to officials. (Representational)

Forest Department teams removed a piece of a nylon rope around a tiger's neck, 113 days after the animal was spotted with it in the Kishanpur sanctuary area in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Khiri.

He was finally spotted and tranquilised on Thursday night, after which the piece of the nylon rope was removed.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and Field Director of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Sanjay Kumar Pathak, told PTI, "On Thursday evening, the monitoring teams got success in locating the tiger following which Dr Daya Shankar tranquilised the animal. The rope piece was removed from the tiger's neck. After keeping the big cat under watch for several hours, it was released back into the forests."

Mr Pathak said Dudhwa officials had spotted the tiger with the nylon rope on December 17 in the Kataiya beat of the Kishanpur sanctuary.

"During investigation, it was found that one Khushi Ram had laid a trap to catch a wild boar.

However, the tiger was trapped in the net," Mr Pathak said, adding that Khushi Ram was arrested.

He also informed, "The tiger set itself free from the trap, however, a fragment of the nylon rope remained entangled around its neck, which was removed on Thursday.

Mr Pathak said the tiger was found healthy and fit during a medical examination.