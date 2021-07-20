27-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Lover's Family In UP

27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district was beaten to death (Representational)

A 27-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district was beaten to death early on Tuesday allegedly by his girlfriend's family who were opposed to the relationship, police said.

Louhar Nishad, a resident of Jeetpur under Jhangaha police station area, worked as a labourer in Uttarakhand and was in a relationship with a woman from Gaighat village in Ramgarhtal area of the district, police said.

The youth used to frequently visit his aunt's house in Gaighat and he first met the woman living in that neighbourhood.

On Monday night, he went out with his girlfriend and was returning on a motorcycle to drop her home around 4 am. At the time, the girl's family saw them together and they started beating up Nishad.

Later, police were called up and they rushed Nishad to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"Police got information that a youth was beaten brutally and he was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead. We got information that he went to the area and entered someone's house," SSP Dinesh Kumar P said.

"Later, they had beaten him to death and information about his affair also came up. The family of the dead youth has given a complaint and an FIR will be lodged after the post-mortem report," he added.

The youth's mother Manthara said her son went to Gaighat to get money from someone on Monday evening and later called to inform her that he won't be able to return in the night. Early morning the following day, she got information that some people had beaten her son to death.

Nishad's sister Gudia, though, claimed someone had killed her brother due to a fight over some property.

The victim's family have given written complaints against five people for their alleged involvement in the killing, police said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.