Uttar Pradesh Cop Allegedly Commits Suicide At His Home In Varanasi

The cop has allegedly left a suicide note.

Sub-Inspector of Police, who was posted in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, allegedly committed suicide last night.

The 32-year-old man hanged himself at his home in Varanasi.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem, the report of which may divulge further details.

The officials also recovered from the spot what looks like a suicide note, in which the cop held no one responsible for allegedly killing himself.

Preliminary reports suggest that he was posted at Shahpur police station in the Gorakhpur city and had come to Varanasi on a leave for two weeks.

Officials have begun the probe into the case. Further information is awaited.