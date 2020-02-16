Rs 28 Lakh Stolen From ATM In UP's Bulandshahr: Police

A case has been registered against the accused and search is on to arrest them. (Representational)

Unidentified men broke open a bank ATM on a state highway decamping with Rs 28 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, the police said today.

The thieves escaped with the money after breaking into the ATM of Punjab National Bank (PNB) which is installed outside the gate of a sugar mill unit on Khurja Pahasu state highway late on Saturday night, a senior police officer said.

According to the official, the culprits cut open the ATM with the help of a gas cutter and took away the money. "We are examining CCTV footage installed inside the ATM kiosk," he said.

According to preliminary investigation, the watchman designated by the bank to guard the ATM had gone on leave and deployed his younger brother in his place to look after the kiosk. The case is being examined and the burglars will be caught soon, he added.