A massive fire at a poultry farm in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli killed 5,000 chickens, police said on Tuesday.

The fire incident happened on Monday at Meemla Garhi in Shamli after an electric power supply wire fell on the roof of a shed at the poultry farm.

Ravinder Kumar, owner of the poultry farm, said the fire was controlled with the help of villagers.