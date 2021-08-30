UP Woman Strangled To Death By Husband Over Dowry: Police

The incident took place on Sunday in Shamli district, police said. (Representational image)

A 30-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband over dowry in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Chausana town, which comes under the jurisdiction of Jhinjhana police station.

Yasmin and Mohsin got married three years ago, according to the police.

Circle Officer Jitender Kumar said there were strangulation marks on Yasmin's neck and the body was sent for postmortem.

The victim's father alleged that Mohsin killed his daughter over dowry.