Revenue Service Officer Assaulted By Colleague At Income Tax Office: Police

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was allegedly assaulted by a colleague from the Income Tax Department during an argument in Lucknow on Thursday, police sources said.

The incident took place at the Income Tax office in Hazratganj area.

Following the purported attack, IRS officer Gaurav Garg was taken to Lucknow Civil Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment at a private ward, the sources said.

There was no immediate information on the nature of his injuries, or the reason behind the assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Lucknow) Ashish Shrivastava said Mr Garg informed the Hazratganj police station about the attack, following which local police arrived at the scene and facilitated his medical care.

Mr Shrivastava, however, refused to provide details pertaining to the attack or identify the accused officer from the Income Tax Department.

Sources said no complaint has been received either by the two departments or the police in this regard so far.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government over the incident.

In a post on X in Hindi, he said: "Till now in the BJP government, it was police versus police, now it is officer versus officer. A case has come to light in Lucknow where an IRS officer was held hostage and beaten up by an income tax officer."

He added: "This should be investigated and it should be found out why such an incident happened with the husband of an IPS officer and who all are linked to it."