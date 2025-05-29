List Achievements, Ministers Told As Modi Government Completes 11 Years

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on another performance review as it completes 11 years in power and one year of Modi 3.0 on June 9. Sources said all ministries have been instructed to submit a detailed report of their achievements. This would include a review of the past year as well as the full eleven-year term.

These reports will be compiled and submitted to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, which will create a booklet highlighting the achievements, sources said.

The government will also make an all-out effort to reach out to the people. The key outreach efforts, sources said, would include comparison between the past and present to showcase progress, promotion of achievements on social media by all ministries.

To spread the message, the government will reach out through newspaper articles and media conferences.

The government will also hold special programs on key dates. The schedule is:

June 5: World Environment Day

June 9: One year of Modi 3.0

June 21: International Yoga Day

June 25: 50 years since the Emergency

The complete blueprint was discussed in detail at yesterday's cabinet meeting. BJP chief JP Nadda also held a video conference with all party MPs to outline the upcoming public engagement programmes.

Speaking ahead of the government's 10th anniversary last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "For us, the development projects are not to form government, but to form a Viksit Bharat. Our future generations should not face the struggles which were faced by us".